Suspected abuse victim, 10, dies on the way to hospital in Kuantan

KUANTAN, 10 Julai — A 10-year-old boy, believed to be abused by his mother, died at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here, yesterday.

State Police Chief Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman said the boy’s mother had made an emergency call to the hospital at about noon, saying that her son was unconscious at the house in Kampung Permatang Badak, here.

“A medical team arrived at the house and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but they failed and rushed the boy to the hospital for further treatment.

“However, the boy died on the way to hospital,” he told reporters after an event for excellent cadets from the Pahang Police Contingent.

Hospital authorities then lodged a police report at 3.45pm after initial investigations found that there were injuries and bruises on the boy’s limbs which indicated that the boy could have been a victim of abuse.

Acting on the report, the police then arrested the mother of the victim when she arrived at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters to report the matter, he added.

“Initial investigation found that the suspect was also baby-sitting three other children in her house. We will seek the help of other members of the victim’s family to assist us,” said Rosli.

A post mortem was being conducted on the victim at the hospital’s Forensic Unit and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama