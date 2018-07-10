Activist probed for sedition over article on royalty

Malay rights group Perkasa lodged a police report against Fadiah today over the article, accusing the lawyer of insulting the monarchy. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri said today she was the subject of a sedition investigation over an article she wrote on the royalty.

Through posts on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, the lawyer and activist said she was summoned today by Brickfields police concerning the article, which some had deemed anti-monarchy.

“I've been called in by the police for investigation under section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The questioning will be held at IPD Brickfields tomorrow at 4pm,” she said.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 criminalises uploading offensive posts online.

Fadiah’s contentious article titled “Don’t Kiss the Hands That Beat You”, which was published last Monday on www.malaysiamuda.wordpress.com, was critical of the position of the royal institutions.

She had, in her article, referred to a photo of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim kissing the hand of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar that was posted on social media several months earlier.

Fadiah called Anwar out in the article, saying his actions were embodying a feudal culture.

She also mentioned through her social media posts that following the article, a police report was lodged against her, while accusations of her being a Pakatan Harapan (PH) activist were hurled at her with some even calling for bloodshed.

