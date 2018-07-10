MOF: Asri Hamidon is new SSER chairman

Datuk Asri Hamidon is the new chairman of Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Finance Ministry has appointed Datuk Asri Hamidon as the new Chairman to lead Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER).

Asri, who was appointed as chairman of 1Malaysia Development Bhd, is also the current Deputy Secretary-General overseeing government investment at the Treasury.

The ministry has also appointed an Executive Committee (Exco) led by accounting firm Grant Thornton Malaysia to operate SSER, a wholly-owned Minister of Finance Inc subsidiary set up to undertake the Multi-Product Pipeline and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline projects.

The Minister of Finance Inc, the sole shareholder of SSER, took control of SSER offices on June 5 this year.

The newly formed Exco members of SSER are Datuk Wan Mohd Fadzmi Wan Othman (former Ceo of Agrobank), Hooi Kok Mun (Senior Partner at Grant Thornton Malaysia), and [email protected] Abdul Ghani (Ministry of Finance).

Effective June 25, 2018, Grant Thornton Malaysia will manage SSER’s daily operations led by Kishan Jasani, a Partner at Grant Thornton Malaysia. — Bernama