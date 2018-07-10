Rosmah did not buy seized Lebanese jewellery, say lawyers

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The jewellery sent to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor by a Lebanese jeweller that purportedly cost RM59.8 million were for the former prime minister’s wife’s viewing and not for purchase, Rosmah’s lawyers said today.

The lawyers also denied claims that the jewelleries were purchased with “stolen” money.

“We would like to stress that all of the jewelleries itemised in Global Royalty’s statement of claim were sent to our client for her viewing, and none was purchased by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor,” Rosmah’s lawyers Datuk K Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said today in a statement to Malay Mail.

“The allegations being spread that the jewelleries listed by Global Royalty were purchased, and that too bought using stolen funds, is therefore completely baseless and untrue,” the duo said, adding that they will be taking necessary actions for Rosmah.

Beirut-based Global Royalty Trading SAL sued Rosmah, wife of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, for the return of 44 loaned pieces of jewellery said to cost at least US$14.79 million (RM59.831 million) on June 26.

The case supports Najib’s previous statements that some of the jewellery seized in May by police investigating state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) alleged financial improprieties belonged to third parties.

News portal Malaysiakini reported today that it had sighted documents on the lawsuit filed by Global Royalty on June 26 through the firm of Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay against Rosmah, a long-time client whom it would regularly send consignments of jewellery for her to choose and buy.

According to the news report, the 44 pieces it is seeking to be returned were sent out to Rosmah in February, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara; each costs between US$124,000 and US$925,000.

The news report added that Rosmah had acknowledged receiving the items in a letter dated May 22, but said they were no longer in her hands as the authorities had impounded them.

The Lebanese jeweller wants the court to declare that the 44 seized items belong to it and must be returned or alternatively, order Rosmah to pay an amount in lieu based on their value.

News portal Free Malaysia Today later reported that the government has also sought to intervene in the lawsuit on grounds that the jewelleries belong to the government, as it was allegedly purchased using funds from 1MDB.