First look at animated adventure ‘Wonder Park’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated adventure ‘Wonder Park’ that features the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver and Mila Kunis among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming animated adventure Wonder Park.

The film features the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Brianna Denski, Ken Jeong, Ken Hudson Campbell and Norbert Leo Butz

The animated adventure follows a young girl named June who stumbles upon a magical, hidden amusement park in the middle of a secluded forest rife with talking animals and magic. She learns that she created the park with her imagination and is the only person that can save the attraction known as Wonder Park.

Wonder Park is set for release on March 15, 2019.