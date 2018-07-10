Mat Sabu: I have no problem declaring assets to MACC

Mat Sabu said he had previously declared his assets to Invoke Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is ready to heed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call on politicians to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Amanah president who is popularly known as Mat Sabu, said he had previously also declared his assets to non-governmental research body Invoke Malaysia, founded by former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

“There is no problem, I can declare my assets anytime,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri celebration at the Ministry of Defence here today.

Meanwhile, on the formation of a special Cabinet committee to tackle corruption, Mohamad Sabu said there were many do’s and don’ts explained at a special briefing held on the matter today.

He said all government leaders including the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister had to declare any form of ‘gift’ received which was worth more than RM500 to the MACC.

The prime minister in a press conference after attending a special briefing by the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption today said the government was still considering how much information on the assets of members of Parliament and their families would be disclosed to the public in order to protect their privacy.

He said no one had declared their assets to date, and no time frame had been given to do so. — Bernama