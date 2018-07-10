Perkasa wants probe on activist for allegedly insulting royalty

(From left) Perkasa secretary-general Syed Hassan Syed Ali, information chief Datuk Roslan Kasim and Perkasa Kelantan vice-president Datuk Che Abdullah Che Ismail pose for pictures after lodging a police report at Putra police station in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Perkasa lodged a police report today against an activist whom the Malay rights group has accused of insulting the monarchy.

Perkasa secretary-general Syed Hassan Syed Ali said that the complaint filed against Fadiah Nadwa Fikri at the Putra community police station here was over her alleged call to abolish the monarchy and claiming the system was outdated.

“According to [the] law, anyone who intends to bring down the royal institution is considered to have violated the law.

“We hope police can investigate further and take immediate action. If we leave this matter without further action, it will likely affect many people, especially the youth,” he told reporters after lodging the police report.

The report was in reference to Fadiah who allegedly commented on a photo of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaning forward while kissing the hand of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Her alleged comment on the monarchy was quoted in the Malaysia Muda portal in an article titled “Don’t Kiss the Hand that Beats You”.

Syed Hassan claimed the commentary was seditious, malicious and attempted to influence the rakyat to abolish the power and position of the Rulers.

“This report convinced me that Fadiah deliberately promotes hatred towards the Malay rulers,” he added.

Also present at the police station were Perkasa information chief Datuk Ruslan Kasim and Perkasa Kelantan deputy president Datuk Che Abdullah Che Ismail.