Check out this new featurette for ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ that stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Paramount Pictures has released a new clip that goes behind the scenes of Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth instalment of the popular franchise.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt and this time he and his IMF team try to deal with the aftermath of a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby will also be joining returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris for the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible — Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Baldwin, Pegg, Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Ferguson, Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is set for release on July 27.