Swiss AG visits Tommy Thomas on 1MDB case

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber visits Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas in Putrajaya July 10, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Switzerland's attorney general (AG) met with his Malaysian counterpart Tommy Thomas today in Putrajaya to discuss coordinating investigations on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“Focus of the discussions were on the cooperation between the two prosecution authorities, in particular with regard to the 1MDB case.

“The main emphasis in the discussions during the official work visit was laid on the need to affirm a mutual commitment to the rule of the law and the resumption of mutual legal assistance between the two jurisdictions,” said the office of Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber in a statement.

Switzerland’s federal prosecutors have long sought mutual legal assistance from Putrajaya since it established a case against 1MDB in 2015.

The Swiss are investigating the use of financing obtained by 1MDB that was meant for economic development but believed to have been misappropriated.