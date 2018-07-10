Porsche launches third generation Cayenne in Malaysia

Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance, Arnt Bayer, next to the new Cayenne S. — Pictures by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Sime Darby Auto Performance launched the third generation Porsche Cayenne today.

This is good news for Porsche lovers as it is currently the so-called ‘tax holiday’ period — an unprecedented short period during which Malaysians do not have to pay GST or Sales Tax, pending the new government’s announcement.

As a result, the retail base price with zero-rated GST for the new Cayenne and Cayenne S starts from RM745,000 and RM890,000 respectively.

These prices come with a four-year warranty and free maintenance package which includes complimentary service, parts and labour fees.

The stated price includes all applicable duties, except registration fee, road tax and insurance. Specifications and prices are subject to change without prior notice. The zero-rated pricing will only be applicable for models delivered before 31 August 2018.

The new Cayenne is available in two variants: Cayenne and Cayenne S. The Cayenne, with a 3.0 litre V6 turbocharged engine, delivers 250 kW (340 hp) and 450 Nm of torque.

It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds (5.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package) with a maximum speed of 245 km/h.

This is followed by the Cayenne S, which is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine, delivering 324 kW (440 hp) and 550 Nm of torque.

A view of the Cayenne S’ front cabin.

The new Cayenne S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package: 4.9 seconds), and reaches a maximum speed of 265 km/h.

“The new Cayenne promises to be more Porsche and more Cayenne than ever. It further emphasises the character of the vehicle: to be more precise, elegant, athletic and expressive,” Arnt Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance, said.

“The Cayenne has also been digitalised and networked throughout to provide another level of digital connectivity to the cockpit. This is how the Cayenne makes the Porsche experience even more fascinating but remains as a genuine sports car for five,” he said.

The new Cayenne is based extensively on the iconic 911 sports car: For the first time, the third generation Cayenne, which has also been enhanced visually, now has mixed tyres and rear-axle steering.

In addition to these typical sports car features, the on-road capabilities are further improved by active all-wheel drive as standard, Porsche 4D Chassis Control, three-chamber air suspension and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electronic roll stabilisation system.

Despite its significantly extended standard equipment, the Cayenne weighs 65 kilograms less than its predecessor and remains perfectly suited to off-road use.

Porsche is offering a new three-stage lighting concept for the headlights: Every Cayenne is fitted with LED headlights as standard. With the next upgrade, the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) can be selected as an option, offering a variety of light modes such as cornering light and motorway light.

The new LED main headlights with matrix beam including PDLS Plus are the best system available. Fully variable light distribution and intensity are achieved by 84 individually activated light-emitting diodes.

This means that the Cayenne high beam does not glare opposing traffic, and also, it prevents glare form reflective signboards.

The Cayenne has a new 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, which features shorter response times and sportier gear ratios in the lower gears — this enhances both on-road performance and off-road capability.

At the higher end, longer ratios in top gear ensures lower engine revolutions to optimise fuel consumption.

Even on rough terrain, the Cayenne provides straightforward driving pleasure. Programmed off-road modes make it easy for the driver to select the right setup for their drive. The default setting is the Onroad programme.

Four other modes activate the conditioning for mild off-road terrain: Mud, Gravel, Sand or Rocks. The drive, chassis and differential locks can be selected to adapt to the relevant scenario.

For power distribution, Porsche utilises the active all-wheel drive in all Cayenne models. The intelligent, fully variable Porsche Traction Management (PTM) distributes the driving force between the drive axles.

A view of the Cayenne’s engine compartment.

New developments: rear-axle steering, air suspension, roll stabilisation

The Cayenne’s new developments, rear axle steering, air suspension and roll stabilization provides the optimal basis for the active chassis systems, synchronised by the integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control system. The system works in real time, optimising handling even further.

With the exception of the active PASM damper system (as standard with the Cayenne S), all other chassis systems are new developments. For the first time, the Cayenne is available with electric rear-axle steering.

The system, tried and tested both in the 911 and the Panamera, improves agility on bends and stability when changing lanes at high speeds. The reduced turning circle also makes everyday handling of the SUV easier.

The new Cayenne also sees innovation in its Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PCSB), available as an option. Cast iron discs are coated with tungsten-carbide, which increases frictional value while reducing wear and brake dust.

With the Sports Chrono package, Cayenne owners will enjoy sporty driving to the fullest — Mode switch button on the steering wheel allows easy switching from Normal to Sports and Sport Plus driving modes.

Pressing the Sport Response button located in the centre activates the engine and transmission maps, which are calibrated for maximum performance. The Sport Chrono Package also includes a separate PSM Sport mode.

At the heart of the new Porsche Advanced Cockpit display and control concept is a new 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen from the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM), launched in 2017 with the new Panamera.

A range of digital functions can be operated intuitively — including by voice control. The analogue controls on the new centre console are focused on the main functions of the vehicle. Other buttons are harmoniously integrated into the smartphone-like, glass-look touch surface, giving acoustic and haptic feedback when operated.

In typical Porsche style, the driver has a central analogue tachometer to view.

This is flanked by two 7-inch full-HD displays, which display all other relevant driving data plus additional information selected using the multi-function steering wheel.