Dead baby found in Pandan Indah

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The body of an abandoned newborn was found at an apartment block in Pandan Indah here today.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said police were alerted of the horrific discovery by a woman who stumbled upon the dead baby girl on the ground floor of the apartment.

“The remains were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post mortem,” he said without elaborating further on the possible cause of death.

Photographs of the abandoned baby have spread on social media, with most users expressing sympathy for the infant.