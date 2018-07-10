PAS to review its stand if Umno contests in Sg Kandis

Roslan said the focus was to take on PH in a straight fight and not to create a multi-cornered fight for the seat.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahrir said today that his party will reconsider its strategy in the coming Sungai Kandis state by-election if Umno decides to field a candidate there against Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Roslan told Malay Mail that the focus was to take on PH in a straight fight and not to create a multi-cornered fight for the seat.

“But we will review our stand if Umno decides to field someone there,” he said when asked if PAS would withdraw if Barisan Nasional (BN) decides to contest the seat.

Roslan said the party’s central leadership has decided to field a candidate for the seat but pointed out that there had yet to be any discussion between his side and Umno.

“So far, we have only been sending Umno and BN a message about us contesting there through the media.

“There has not been any formal discussion between both parties,” he said.

The Sungai Kandis state seat fell vacant after PKR’s incumbent assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafie passed away last Monday from cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed July 21 for nomination and August 4 for polling.

According to EC deputy chairman, Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, the electoral roll for the seat contains 51,230 registered voters comprising 13 overseas voters.

In the 14th general election, Shuhaimi had defended his seat, which was previously known as Sri Muda, with 23,998 votes.

He had contested against BN’s Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari, PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Hanafiah Husin.

While Kamaruzzaman received 11,518 votes, Mohd Yusof obtained 7,573 votes and Hanafiah only got 76 votes.