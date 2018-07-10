Jamal Yunos probed for immigration offence

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos arrives at Ampang Court Complex in Selangor July 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Police said they are investigating Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos under the Immigration Act after the Sungai Besar Umno chief fled the country when he was prosecuted for several offences.

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the police contingent filed a report after they discovered that Jamal, who has since been found and arrested, had allegedly exited the country through illegal channels.

“We are looking into another offence under the Act and this will be added to the other pending cases that he currently faces,” he said.

Jamal was charged with fleeing from police custody following his extradition from Indonesia last Thursday.

He was denied bail and will spend time in custody at the Sungai Buloh prison with a court hearing set on July 30.

The Sungai Besar Umno division leader escaped from police custody in May prior to being granted bail. He initially claimed this was an honest mistake.

However, he later fled the country after claiming there was a conspiracy against him.

The Umno leader has three charges pending against him, including one over smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor state secretariat building last year.