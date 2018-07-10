Singaporean recalcitrant driver given six year driving ban, jail, fine

Tan was sentenced to 22 weeks’ jail, disqualified from driving for six years, and fined S$1,000 (RM2,964.66). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 10 — He was already serving a driving ban, but that did not stop Tan Siew Jing from taking his wife’s car and driving it to East Coast Park for dinner.

A few hours later, a Police Coast Guard officer found the 57-year-old man reeking of alcohol next to the car.

When approached by the officer, he handed over a forged driving licence with his brother’s name on it.

This morning, Tan was sentenced to 22 weeks’ jail, disqualified from driving for six years, and fined S$1,000 (RM2,964.66).

He pleaded guilty to one count each of using a forged driving licence, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

This is not the first time Tan was nabbed for similar offences.

About three years ago, in November 2014, he had been jailed for eight weeks, fined S$500 and banned from driving for three years — till December 11, 2017 — for drink-driving, as well as giving authorities the identity card of his younger brother instead of his own.

He was previously convicted in May 2013 for drink driving too.

The court heard that, in April last year, Tan asked an acquaintance — who was only identified in court as “33” — to help him obtain a forged driving licence, and provided him his brother’s particulars.

The acquaintance went to Malaysia to get the forged licence and passed it to Tan on May 1.

When Tan was caught at the vicinity of East Coast Park Service Road on September 25 last year, he produced the forged document when confronted by the Police Coast Guard officer.

Tan was on a grass verge near his wife’s car, with the vehicle’s engine still running.

Earlier that day, he had taken the car keys without his wife’s knowledge and drove to a seafood restaurant at East Coast Park. The car is registered under his wife’s name.

After having dinner and some alcoholic drinks, he left the restaurant at about 9pm, then drove to where he was subsequently found by the police officer.

When the officer stopped Tan, he produced the forged driving licence bearing his brother’s name.

He failed a breathalyser test and was arrested.

At the Bedok Police Division Headquarters, knowing his identity had to be verified through fingerprints, Tan admitted that the licence was forged before providing his real particulars.

“The forgery of a driving licence is a serious matter — it undermines the system of the regulation of drivers, which is intended to ensure public safety, in Singapore,” said deputy public prosecutor David Koh.

For using a forged licence, Tan could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined. — TODAY