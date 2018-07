A local resident walks in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, July 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 10 — The death toll in record rains that have devastated parts of Japan with flooding and landslides rose today to 156, the top government spokesman said.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing after the worst weather-related disaster in Japan in over three decades, with dozens of people still believed missing. — AFP