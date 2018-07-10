Pacquiao’s coach Fernandez warns Matthysse that ‘a new monster’ awaits him

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao arrives at the Le Meridien hotel in Kuala Lumpur for an interview session, July 10, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Manny Pacquiao’s head coach Buboy Fernandez warned Lucas Matthysse that he will be up against “a new monster” come Sunday at Axiata Arena.

He added that this has been the longest training camp the Fillipino boxing legend has endured in his 23-year career.

“I’ve heard that Matthysse wants to knockout Manny, but I guarantee that he will see a new Pacquiao this Sunday. A new monster.”

“This has been our longest training camp and we’ve spent several hours studying all of his fights.

“He’s not an easy fighter and he fights like a bull. I don’t want to underestimate our opponent and we need to train harder to plan out a proper style against him.

Fernandez said that his 39-year-old boxer has shown a new hunger since their fight camp begun in April.

“He’s been extra motivated. He wakes up as early as 6.30am goes for a jog and at 12.30pm he is already in the gym.

“I only expected him to be in at 3pm but he’s in there two hours earlier and that’s a sign to say that the Senator is excited for the fight,” Fernandez told Malay Mail.

Fernandez said most of their training aspects has evolved throughout the months in preparation for the fight at Axiata Arena this Sunday.

“We’ve get a good sparring partner from Australia and Manny has been hitting him in sparring.

Buboy Fernandez feels Pacquiao has what it takes to be crowned the new WBA (Regular) welterweight champion. ― Picture by Chris Mohan

“This should mean Pacquiao would be able to hit Matthysse. We’ve developed Manny’s jab and right hook.”

Fernandez will act as Pacquiao’s head coach for the first time in 17 years as Hall of Famer boxing coach Freddie Roach will not be in their corner for this 12-round bout.

“It’s been a big difference without Freddie Roach. But whatever Manny wants, we are ready to help him.

“After training he’s been asking whether there is any additional game plan and he’s so concerned. This is why I said it is a very different Manny this Sunday,” he said.

Pac-man will be hoping to get the World Boxing Association (WBA) (Regular) welterweight title from Matthysse’s waist when the two clash on Sunday’s main event.

In the undercards, junior flyweight champion Carlos Canizales takes on China’s Lu Bin while former flyweight titlist Moruti Mthalane will battle against Muhammad Waseem for the International Boxing Federation flyweight belt.

The fourth title up for grabs would be the vacant WBA featherweight title fight between Jhack Tepora and Edivaldo Ortega.