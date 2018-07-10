Minister: Pay cut for new Mavcom chairman

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the new Mavcom chairman will take a pay cut. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 ― The new Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) chairman will receive a pay cut, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He also confirmed that a candidate has been submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a replacement for Mavcom's current executive chairman Tan Sri Gen (Rtd) Abdullah Ahmad who is expected to step down.

“I have recommended a name to the prime minister, it is the prerogative of the prime minister to make the appointment, but I hope it is made soon to ensure continuity in Mavcom,” he said at the flag off for a Porsche convoy headed to Thailand for the brand's 70th anniversary celebration.

“The new chairman will take a pay cut, on the quantum and so on, we will make the announcement later.”

He was responding to a report by Bernama citing sources that Abdullah “was on his way out” of Mavcom.

Loke had previously revealed that Abdullah's salary was RM85,000 a month.

Industry players like AirAsia, Eaglexpress Air Charter and Suara Airlines had also called for the abolishment of the commission, citing that Mavcom was unaware of how the industry worked.

This comes after Mavcom rejected AirAsia's application to increase flight frequencies to its Kinabalu-Sandakan and the Kuala Lumpur-Haikou routes.

Mavcom noted oversupply as the reason for the rejections.

The convoy, consisting of some 70 Porsche cars handed over a mock cheque of RM25,000 in contribution to the Tabung Harapan fund.

They also wished Dr Mahathir a happy 93rd birthday.