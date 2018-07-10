DAP opens seven new branches in Kelantan

The new branches are located in Pengkalan Chepa and Suara Muda, Kampung Balai (Bachok), Kampung Lemal (Pasir Mas), Tumpat, Kuala Krai and Machang. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA BARU, July 10 — DAP is opening seven new branches in Kelantan in efforts to spread its wings in the state controlled by PAS for the last 28 years.

Kelantan DAP chairman Chua Chin Hui said the branches are at Pengkalan Chepa and Suara Muda here, Kampung Balai (Bachok), Kampung Lemal (Pasir Mas), Tumpat, Kuala Krai and Machang.

“DAP has branches in Kampung Gajah Mati and Jalan Kebun Sultan here, but quite inactive.

“The membership is expected to increase from 200 to 700 after the opening of the new branches,” he said in his speech at the state DAP Aidilfitri celebration here last night.

Also present was DAP Adviser, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, Lim Kit Siang.

Chua added DAP has been in the state for quite some time and even contested previously in the Padang Garong state seat (now Kota Lama).

“But with the victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) it is hoped that DAP will be active again and work together with other parties in PH to wrest Kelantan from PAS,” he said. — Bernama