Coromandel screens inspire Chanel’s new high jewellery collection

‘Horizon Lointain’ plastron necklace in yellow gold, platinum, diamonds and mother of pearl from the Chanel ‘Coromandel’ high jewellery collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 10 — French fashion house Chanel presented a new high jewellery collection alongside the haute couture fashion shows in Paris (July 1-5). This season’s collection is inspired by the designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s love of Coromandel lacquered screens. The poetic universe of these Chinese “objets d’art” and the techniques used to make them gives rise to a high jewellery collection featuring over 50 pieces.

A focal point of the designer’s Parisian apartment at 31 rue Cambon, Coromandel screens, dating notably from the 17th and 18th centuries, were both an obsession and lifelong infatuation for Gabrielle Chanel, from 1910 onwards. These decorative panels showcasing Chinese art have now inspired an entire high jewellery collection with poetic, delicate and creative designs.

Even more than the motifs, which include Coromandel landscapes, it is the Chinese lacquers used to create screens, among other items, that inspire this exceptional collection. Their colour palette and rich shine are channelled via several pieces in this “Coromandel” high jewellery line.

Colours and gemstones shine

The Chanel Coromandel collection includes no less than 59 creations, including 24 unique pieces, and has three main themes: Floral, animal and mineral. The floral theme evokes Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower, the camellia, while the animal theme is inspired by the bestiary of Coromandel, and the mineral theme focuses on crystals and gemstones.

Collection highlights include a plastron necklace from the “Horizon Lointain” set — evoking a Coromandel landscape in yellow gold, mother of pearl and diamonds — as well as a reversible cuff, nodding to the geometric structure of the screens, featuring a pivoting yellow diamond. A bracelet in yellow gold, platinum, green and blue lacquer, mother of pearl and diamonds also stands out.

As for stones, this season Chanel has particularly made use of tsavorite garnets, emeralds, tourmalines, spinels, rubies, pink sapphires and — of course — diamonds. — AFP-Relaxnews