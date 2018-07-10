CCID chief not qualified for 1MDB probe? That’s just your opinion, IGP tells Najib

Najib had earlier said that Amar Singh was not qualified to take on probes related to 1MDB. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is free to speculate on the competency of Datuk Seri Amar Singh to take on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations, the Inspector-General of Police said today.

This comes following claims by Najib that the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director was not qualified to take on probes related to 1MDB.

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today police have not received any official request for an explanation over Najib’s claims.

“That’s him (Najib) saying. He can say all sorts of things... Let him say anything he wants... But we have not received any official request for an explanation so far.

“If there is a need, we will prepare a response accordingly. So let’s wait and see,” he said.

Fuzi was replying to Najib’s lawsuit against Datuk Seri Amar Singh, where he said the latter was not qualified to become an advisor of the 1MDB task force and that his integrity could be disputed.

