‘Captain Marvel’ wraps ahead of March 2019 release

A file picture of actress Brie Larson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Next up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule is Captain Marvel, which has now finished filming, according to its star Brie Larson.

An Oscar winner with her leading role in Room, Larson announced the successful completion of Captain Marvel filming through her Instagram account on Sunday.

Set in the 1990s and thus taking place before much of the current run of Marvel movies, Captain Marvel follows the adventures of Caron Danvers (Larson) when the Earth becomes entangled in an intergalactic conflict.

Filming was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck of Ryan Gosling schoolteacher drama Half Nelson and the Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn gambling movie Mississippi Grind.

Marvel had previously selected Taika Waititi, also from an indie movie background, to direct 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which ended up banking US$854 million (RM3.42 billion) in worldwide box office takings, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Samuel L. Jackson appears as a younger version of his Marvel character Nick Fury, as does Jude Law as Captain Marvel’s namesake, the powerful alien Mar-Vell, with Ben Mendelsohn in an undisclosed role; Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou return from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Captain Marvel has been dated for a March 8, 2019 US release. — AFP-Relaxnews