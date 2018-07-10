Pacquiao says fully focused ahead of Sunday’s fight against Matthysse

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao arrives at the Le Meridien hotel in Kuala Lumpur for an interview session, July 10, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said he’s ready to go toe-to-toe against Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse on Sunday.

The only eight-division champion in the sport however said that he is not taking things lightly and is in a much improved condition leading up to the match.

“I’m so excited for this fight with him on Sunday and I promise that I’ll give a good show.

“I’m sure I’m a much improved fighter than I was before and my mind is focused to only winning the fight,” said the 39-year-old.

The Senator of the Philippines pushed aside any talks of retirement during a short interview session at Le Meridien KL.

“I don’t want to think about the negatives ... only the positives.”

Several boxing fans made their way to the hotel to catch a glimpse of Pacquiao and the boxer was not surprised by the response he received.

“All my fans were cheering at me and I know I’ve got a lot of fans here.

“I’m so excited cause my whole family is here too,” he said.

Pac-man arrived in KL at 9pm last night accompanied by his entourage and head coach, Buboy Fernandez.

This bout will be the first time in 17 years that Freddie Roach will not be in Pacquiao's corner.

The Filipino boxer will be chasing for his 60th career win in his 23-year career while Matthysse will have his eyes set on win number 40.