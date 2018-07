The heatwave has hit eastern Canada since early July but only Quebec has recorded a rise in deaths linked to the scorching temperatures. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, July 10 — A heatwave in Quebec in eastern Canada has now been blamed for 70 deaths, officials said yesterday.

Thirty-four of the fatalities were recorded in Montreal, the provincial health ministry told AFP.

Previously, the toll was 54 dead.

The heatwave has hit eastern Canada since early July but only Quebec has recorded a rise in deaths linked to the scorching temperatures.

In 2010 around 100 people in the Montreal area died because of stifling heat. — AFP