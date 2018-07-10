Ordeal was what Remy needed

Omar (right) speaks to his father Othman who was away at sea for 61 years. — Courtesy of Primeworks Distribution

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Actor Remy Ishak recently lodged a police report against an unnamed individual for threatening him.

But rather than being upset with the ordeal, the Melaka-born actor said it was the push he needed to portray Othman in his upcoming film Pulang.

“This person has been threathening me several times and I’m tired of his nonsense,” Remy said, when met at Media Prima’s Aidilfitri open house celebrations at KL Hilton recently.

“I’ve reported him to the police who are still investigating the case. The individual threathened to slander and discredit me.

“I don’t really know who he is but we have had some business dealings in the past.

Remy said there have been many cases where people who have had business dealings with celebrities would create an issue out of nothing just to get in the limelight.

“He’s just an attention seeker,” Remy added.

“I also lodged the report for my personal safety.”

Talking about Pulang, multiple award-winning actor Remy said the Malaysian movie-goers have long enjoyed love stories.

“With the right product and with the right marketing, more people would flock to the cinemas to watch the film,” Remy said.

“This film is very personal for me. Many things happened in my personal life during filming but I managed to give my 100 per cent.

“And playing my character needed such emotions. The ordeals I faced helped in making my character Othman as real as I can get.

“When we finished filming, I felt like a huge burden has been lifted off my shoulder.”

Pulang tells a beautiful story across three generations, from the 1940s to the present day.

Othman, a fisherman from a village in Serkam, Melaka, decides to sail around the world to fulfil his promise of wealth for his beloved wife, Che Thom (Puteri Aishah) and their only son, Omar (Azrel Ismail).

While Othman is away, Che Thom faithfully waits for his return for 61 years.

Pulang opens on July 26 and is directed by Kabir Bhatia.

Apart from Remy, Azrel and Aishah, Pulang also stars Alvin Wong, Erwin Dawson, Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Juliana Evans and Sherry Al-Jeffri.