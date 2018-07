Fuzi says the authorities are waiting for further details on Jho Low's whereabouts. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Authorities have not travelled to Macau to track down fugitive financier Low Taek Jho as they are still waiting for a response from officials there, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

“We have written to the Interpol when Hong Kong told us he has left for Macau on a ferry, however we are still waiting for a response.

“We will only send our team over once they can confirm he (Jho Low) is there,” he said.

