Malaysia is my home, says Argentinian boxer Matthysse

WBA (Regular) welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (pic) will be will be defending his belt against Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao this Sunday at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Argentina boxer Lucas Matthysse said he is feeling at home since arriving from United States on Thursday.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) (Regular) welterweight champion will be defending his belt against Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao this Sunday at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena.

“The fight is in two more days and I’m very happy.

“I’ve been preparing a long time for this and I feel Malaysia is my home,” the 35-year-old.

Matthysse (39-4-1) will be gunning for his 40th career victory and said he’s been resting well ahead of the 12-round bout.

“I’m good and ready. I’ve adapted to the time (Malaysian timing) now along with proper rest and training,” he told the media during a short interview session at Le Meridien KL.

Matthysse added he’s never been in better shape leading up to a fight.

“I’m hundred per cent confident I’ll defend the title.”

