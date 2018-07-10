Now, Ex-TalentCorp CEO heading MoF division in charge of govt budgets

Johan is best known for his role as CEO of TalentCorp, a position he held from January 2011 when the national agency was formed until May 30, 2016. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Former Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) chief executive officer Johan Mahmood Merican has been appointed to head the Ministry of Finance's National Budget Office (NBO), which is in charge of the government's annual budget.

In a listing on the Public Service Department, Johan was appointed to be director of the NBO on June 7 , shifting from his prior position as deputy director-general (human capital) of the Economic Planning Unit under the Prime Minister's Department.

The list of government position changes for the month of June was updated yesterday.

In Johan's new role, he will be overseeing the NBO that is tasked with ensuring the appropriate allocations from federal funds are given to all government agencies, and to ensure that allocations to ministries and departments are used effectively and efficiently.

The NBO also processes and approves financial grants from the federal government to state government and local authorities.

Johan is best known for his role as CEO of TalentCorp , a position he held from January 2011 when the national agency was formed until May 30, 2016 .

TalentCorp's aim, among others, is to attract local talents who are working abroad to return to Malaysia.