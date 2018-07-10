File formal request, IGP tells Rosmah over return of seized bling

Fuzi suggested that Rosmah or whoever else claiming ownership over the seized belongings valued in the millions of ringgit to follow the law and file a formal request for return of their properties. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed today that the police have not received any formal request from Datin Seri Rosmah or anyone else for the return of valuables impounded in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation raids.

“I’ve been checking on the 1MDB case status daily and I can confirm no request or official appeal was written to date,” he told reporters here.

He suggested that Rosmah or whoever else claiming ownership over the seized belongings valued in the millions of ringgit to follow the law and file a formal request for return of their properties.

“If Rosmah wants to appeal, she has to follow the law and there is procedure to request.

“So it’s up to her if she wants to request and we will follow the law accordingly,” Mohamad Fuzi said.

The IGP was responding to a report by news portal Malaysiakini today that a Lebanese company Global Royalty Trading SAL which is suing Rosmah for the return of 44 pieces of loaned jewellery said to be worth at least RM21.974 million.

