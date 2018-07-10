No raise for MPs, but pay cuts for GLC chiefs, PM says

Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (second from left) speaks during a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that his administration intends to scale down the salaries of top leaders in government linked companies (GLC).

He said he will not increase the salaries of either the members of his Cabinet or lawmakers, when asked the government’s plan regarding the financial remuneration for those in the public sector to equal those in the private sector.

“The salary of MPs I know is lower compared to the private sector. So we want to reduce the salary in the private sector,” Dr Mahathir quipped, referring to the GLCs.

He was speaking to reporters during a press conference before a briefing to all Pakatan Harapan lawmakers by Government, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) and also the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

MORE TO COME