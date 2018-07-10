Woman in baby-in-freezer murder case remanded another week

A 33-year-old woman who is suspected of murdering her five-month-old charge Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif is escorted to the Magistrates' Court in Selayang for a remand extension application today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GOMBAK, July 10 — A babysitter suspected of murdering five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif and stuffing him inside a freezer has been remanded another week to facilitate investigations.

The seven-day remand order from July 11 until July 17 was granted by magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Bari at the Magistrates' Court in Selayang today.

The 33-year-old woman was clad in orange lock-up attire when she arrived at the court complex around 8.50am before she was brought to the courtroom at 10.20am.

The woman was arrested together with her 36-year-old housemate on July 4 for investigation into Adam Rayqal's death at Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves.

Both women were detained a week then.

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor had said the investigation was 90 per cent ready and will be fully completed as soon as possible and expected to be handed to the public prosecutor this week.

Mazlan also said the babysitter’s housemate would be released from remand as the investigations were focused on the babysitter.

Adam Rayqal was initially believed to have been kidnapped. The babysitter had claimed the baby had been taken by a man she believed to be the baby’s father.

Investigations led to the baby’s body in the fridge of the babysitter’s Kampung Nakhoda house at about 11pm on July 3.

A post-mortem at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital revealed that Adam Rayqal had died due to head injury caused by blunt trauma.