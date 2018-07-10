Pussyfooting on HSR hurts Malaysian taxpayers, Singapore daily tells Putrajaya

In Singapore’s Parliament yesterday its transport minister Khaw Boon Wan said the republic has spent more than S$250 million (RM743.4 million) on the HSR project as of May this year. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Putrajaya’s hesitation over the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project ultimately hurts Malaysian taxpayers, the Straits Times said today.

In an article written by its deputy political editor Elgin Toh, the Singaporean daily said Malaysia risks accumulating a larger cost eventually by delaying a decision on the project.

“There is one more reason the Malaysian government should desist from its current behaviour: The chickens will come home to roost, because the Malaysian government is, in the long run, hurting Malaysian taxpayers most,” he said.

It said Malaysia would bear the case if it finally goes before a court or an arbitration tribunal, but the price will be much smaller if the project is terminated now.

“Of course, the Malaysian government may not have any intention to pay. But if push comes to shove, the Singapore government can take action against assets in Singapore belonging to the Malaysian government.

“That is drastic action, but Singaporeans should support such action should the day come,” Toh said.

ST also said that the circumstances surrounding the project would be public knowledge to any country or company that wishes to negotiate a deal with Putrajaya or its state-owned firms next.

“If Malaysia develops a reputation for not honouring contracts and for acting in bad faith, it will either not be able to find partners for projects it wants to work on, or the partners may be willing to enter deals only for a much higher fee,” it added.

In Singapore’s Parliament yesterday its transport minister Khaw Boon Wan said the republic has spent more than S$250 million (RM743.4 million) on the HSR project as of May this year.

He added that since a significant amount has been spent, it will be “completely wasted expenditure if the project does not proceed”.

Despite sending a diplomatic note to Malaysia on June 1 to seek clarification on its position on the HSR project, Singapore has yet to receive a reply, Khaw added.

Last month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told Channel NewsAsia in an interview that it is just “not so urgent” to keep Singapore informed on its decision on the HSR project.