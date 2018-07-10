Sarawak school goes cashless

Fong said the debit card initiative was for security reasons and for better financial control. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — A secondary school in Miri, Sarawak is introducing a cashless system for transactions within its grounds, The Borneo Post reported today.

Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) has asked parents of its students to open UOB bank accounts for their children ahead of its move to go cashless.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Fong Onn Min said the debit card initiative was for security reasons and for better financial control.

“With the card, students no longer need to bring money to buy books or food. Bringing only a card is much safer.

“The system is viewed as a remote-control way to monitor their children’s spending without interfering on daily basis,” he was quoted saying.

According to the news report, the school briefed the parents on the new transaction system last Saturday.

However, the report did not indicate when the cashless system would begin.