On 93rd birthday, Dr M attends MACC briefing on governance, anti-corruption

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a special message during the programme. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad began his daily duties, among others, on his 93rd birthday today when he joined about 160 government administration officers, including Cabinet ministers for a briefing on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here.

The closed-door briefing, scheduled at 9.30am, was also attended by political secretaries and almost all the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament.

A statement issued by the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) said the briefing was being held to provide exposure on various aspects relating to corruption and preventive measures.

It was the first time that the briefing was held for MPs and government administration officers since the GIACC was set up after the 14th General Election (GE14) in May.

“The GIACC holds the briefing session in line with the aspiration of Dr Mahathir’s government that is committed to producing a corruption-free administration and country,” said GIACC.

According to GIACC, Dr Mahathir would deliver a special message during the programme while GIACC director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed will give a briefing on the role and function of the centre.

Included are also five presentations pertaining to property declaration, receiving of gifts as well as management and administration of MPs’ allocations.

Others are offences under the MACC Act 2009 and common mistakes made by MPs and administration officers.

“This is to ensure the success of the national anti-corruption agenda which aims for the country to be recognised for its integrity and not for its corruption,” added GIACC. — Bernama