Jaden Smith drops a new album via Instagram

Jaden Smith arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Jaden Smith has uploaded an album to Instagram that features reworked versions of tracks from last year’s SYRE.

SYRE: The Electric Album was released by Smith in a series of Instagram posts, each “electric” track accompanied by visuals in pink hues reminiscent of the 2017 album SYRE.

It is unclear if Smith intends to release the tracks elsewhere, but for now, they appear to be available exclusively on Instagram.

The Electric Album comes a month after Smith released Ghost, a clubby track featuring the DJ duo Christian Rich.

The new tracks arrived on Instagram on Sunday as the artist was celebrating his 20th birthday. — AFP-Relaxnews