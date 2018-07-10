Fox preparing to top Comcast offer for Sky, reports FT

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox News Channel, at the US Open tennis men's singles final in New York September 10, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 10 — Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is preparing a new bid for Sky Plc that values it at about £25 billion (RM134.1 billion) to top the offer it has received from Comcast Corp, the Financial Times reported yesterday.

Fox's offer is expected to be at a premium to Comcast's most recent bid of £12.50 per share, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

The company could make the new offer as soon as this week if its earlier bid for Sky is formally approved by the UK government, according to the report.

Rupert Murdoch's Fox had initially launched a £10.75-a-share bid to buy all of Sky in December 2016.

Fox declined to comment. — Reuters