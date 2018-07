Pope Francis looks on as he frees a dove during a meeting with Patriarchs of the churches of the Middle East at the St. Nicholas Basilica in Bari, southern Italy July 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

VATICAN CITY, July 10 — Pope Francis will travel to Panama next January for the World Youth Day, the Vatican said yesterday.

The pope has already attended the event twice before — in Rio, Brazil in July 2013 and in Krakow, Poland in July 2016.

In Panama, the World Youth Day will take place January 23-27.

The previous event in Krakow was attended by more than 1.5 million people. — AFP