Dr M marks 93rd birthday, daughter says proud he’s still a fighter, learner

Marina expressed great pride in seeing her 93-year-old father find the energy to continue working for the country. — Picture via Twitter/ Marina Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has received plenty of accolades but perhaps nothing can be as uplifting as receiving recognition from your own family for putting the nation’s interest foremost.

In wishing him happy birthday today, daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir expressed great pride in seeing her 93-year-old father find the energy to continue working for the country.

“I’m proud of many things you’ve achieved but nothing has made me prouder than seeing you still willing to listen and learn from your new colleagues,” she added.

Her Facebook post was accompanied by two photographs of a smiling Dr Mahathir seated on the floor, leaning against a pillar that was snapped by her husband and prominent Indonesian photographer Tara Sosrowardoyo.

Dr Mahathir was born in Alor Setar, Kedah and made history as the world’s oldest prime minister after the May 9 general election.

This is his second time holding the office. He previously served as fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 before stepping down and passing the baton to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.