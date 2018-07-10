Report: Lebanese jeweller sues Rosmah for return of bling seized in 1MDB raids

Police officers display photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Beirut-based Global Royalty Trading SAL has sued Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor for the return of 44 loaned pieces of jewellery said to cost at least US$5.456 million (RM21.974 million) in a suit scheduled for case management at the High Court here today.

The case supports the statements issued previously by Rosmah’s husband and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that some of the bling seized in May by the police investigating the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial improprieties, belonged to third parties.

News portal Malaysiakini reported today that it had sighted documents on the lawsuit filed by Global Royalty on June 26 through the firm of Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay against Rosmah, a long-time client whom it would regularly send consignments of jewellery for her to choose and buy.

According to the news report, the 44 pieces it is seeking to be returned were sent out to Rosmah in February and include diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara; each costs between US$124,000 and US$925,000.

The news report added that Rosmah had acknowledged receiving the items in a letter dated May 22 but said they were no longer in her hands as the authorities had impounded them.

The Lebanese jeweller wants the court to declare that the 44 seized pieces of bling belong to it and must be returned or alternatively, order Rosmah to pay an amount in lieu based on their value.

Rosmah was questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last month in relation to the 1MDB scandal while Najib was charged last week with criminal breach of trust and corruption in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the sovereign investment fund. He has claimed trial.

Police raided six properties in the Klang Valley linked to the couple in May and carted off millions of ringgit worth in valuables, including boxes of handbags and jewellery.