Cedric Grolet ― the most popular pastry chef on Instagram right now

Pastry chef Cedric Grolet was crowned the World's Best Pastry Chef 2018 at the latest edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. ― AFP pic

PARIS, July 10 ― French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, best known for his Rubik's cube cakes and hyper-realistic fruit pastries, has reached a social media milestone with one million Instagram followers.

Spelled out in fresh fruit and cake, Grolet thanked his fans yesterday with a simple Instagram message that read, “1 M TKS.”

1 million #thanks 🌍 A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Grolet is the executive pastry chef at the luxury Paris hotel Le Meurice, where he churns out hyper-realistic cakes and pastries that look and behave astonishingly like real fruit, be it apples, strawberries or passion fruit.

Most recently, he was crowned the World's Best Pastry Chef 2018 at the latest edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards which took place in Bilbao last month.

#today ☀️ A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on May 16, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

By comparison, Pierre Hermé, who has been called the Picasso of pastry for his macarons, is followed by 139,000 fans on Instagram, while local French TV personality and pastry chef Cyril Lignac counts 582,000 followers.

International superstar Dominique Ansel, famous for having invented the world famous Cronut, also trails far behind with 333,000 Instagram followers.

Not following Grolet yet? These photos might inspire you. ― AFP-Relaxnews

#rubikscube ☀️ A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Mar 14, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

#jakarta 🇲🇨 A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:46am PST

#pomme 🍏 A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:01am PST