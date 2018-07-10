Sexual harassment in the Asian stand-up scene

The ladies shared how they fought off sexual harassment in the male-dominated comedy scene. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Asian women comedians who joke about sex complained about men who propositioned and molested them, amid their quest to succeed in a male-dominated profession.

Malaysian stand-up comic Joanne Kam Poh Poh cited an incident during a shoot a couple of months ago, where a man made sexual remarks, got drunk, grabbed her breast, and even followed her back to her villa.

“Some people, because I tell dirty jokes in my material, they think I’m loose so it’s okay for them to make sexual remarks,” said Kam.

Kam and five other female comedians from Asian backgrounds — Jennifer Hsiung (China), Helen Hong (US), Aiko Tanaka (Japan), Jocelyn Chia (Singapore) and Esther Ku (US) — were in town to record Comedy Central’s original production Stand-Up Asia! yesterday and today.

Hong, who has guest starred in television series such as Pretty Little Liars, New Girl and Parks and Recreation, said she endured a similar encounter.

“I had a comedy club owner who very obviously wanted to sleep with me the minute I got off the plane.

“I’m sure we’ve all experienced men who are very touchy and handsy. Luckily this particular experience happened to me when I was further along in my career, so I could tell this guy to f*** off,” said Hong.

Hong said this is a position a lot of women find themselves in when they are younger comedians as they want to seize every bit of stage opportunity, putting them at the mercy of comedy club owners.

“Our comedy act is called an act for a reason – Esther can tell as many dirty jokes as she wants, but that doesn’t give any man the right to put their hand on her,” she said.

Hsiung, who started doing stand-up comedy in Beijing while working as a news presenter for China Global Television Network (CGTN), said as a female comedian, sex is always a risky topic.

“If you’re a woman, you should not talk about sex. There’s that sensitivity in Asia but hopefully it’s changing,” said Canadian-born Hsiung.

Growing up with three brothers, Ku said she was trained to survive in a male-dominated environment from a young age.

“I grew up trying to gross my brothers out and I try to do the same in the comedy world by grossing all the dudes out – ‘If you want to talk about your appendages, I can talk about my cave’,” Ku said.

All six female comics agreed that it was tougher for Asians in general to break into the international comedy scene.

“It’s tough, not just for Asian women, but Asians in general.

“It is a double-edged sword in that sometimes you do get picked because you’re Asian, if they need a token Asian,” said Hsiung.

When Hsiung started doing stand-up in Beijing three years ago, comics in the English-language scene was so small, she got used to being the only female comedian.

“It was like a Mulan situation,” Hsiung said.

For Tanaka, whose credits include The Howard Stern Show and Late Night with Jay Leno, the Japanese comedy scene is still very much male-dominated and the humour has not evolved much.

“Japanese comedy is more slapstick: people falling over, two people doing sketches, people beating each other up – that’s funny to us,” she said.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Kam said comedy is a tough scene that requires women to fight with men and be thick-skinned.

“There are still very few female comedians in the world when you look at per centages, but I never wanted to be a whiner or say it’s so hard for us because when your mind believes that, it becomes hard,” added Ku.

Chia, a former lawyer from Singapore, said because there are so few female comedians in the scene, aspiring female comedians should take full advantage of the insufficiency by being good at their craft.

“If you’re a good female comedian, it’s easier to get more stage time because there are fewer female comedians,” she said.

Chia believes all-female open mics and bookers who are more gender conscious of their line-up are encouraging signs for the scene.

“In fact, male comedians want to be in that all-female open mic because it’s so supportive – women tend to be more supportive as an audience,” she said.

* Comedy Central Stand-Up Asia! season three features 15 Asian comedians from around the world and will premiere on Comedy Central on August 14, 10pm in Malaysia on Astro GO and Unifi Ch 471 (HD). It will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Imaginarium, 1 Utama.