Hanipa Maidin could be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Hanipa is currently under observation by HPj and is expected to be discharged tomorrow. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Mohamed Hanipa Maidin who fell unconscious during the assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department staff with the Prime Minister this morning is reported to be in stable condition and expected to be discharged from the Putrajaya Hospital (HPj) tomorrow.

“He is still under observation by HPj for 24 hours and is expected to be discharged tomorrow,” according to a statement from HPj issued here today.

In the incident at about 8.40am, the situation became chaotic asTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was giving a speech when Mohamed Hanipa who was standing on the extreme right of the line-up of ministers and deputy ministers of JPM suddenly collapsed on stage.

The Sepang Member of Parliament was immediately given emergency treatment by members of the paramedic before being rushed to HPj for further treatment. — Bernama