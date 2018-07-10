Empower tahfiz schools instead of shutting them down, Umno Youth chief tells Pakatan

Asyraf Wajdi said it was disappointing to hear calls to shutter tahfiz schools. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) should continue with the National Tahfiz Education Policy by addressing any weaknesses instead of abolishing the education system, said Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

The Umno Youth chief said it was disappointing to hear the calls to close down the tahfiz schools which do not give much hope for the new generation of Muslims.

“The National Tahfiz Education Policy has been drafted by the previous (Barisan Nasional) government with the goal of producing 125,000 Quran memorisers, who would at the same time master various disciplines including technical skills.

“Umno Youth is urging the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to continue with the tahfiz education and make improvements should there be weaknesses in the policy,” he told a press conference after chairing the first Umno Youth meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn, here, today.

He was commenting on the suggestion by former Information Minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin to shut down the tahfiz schools which have been deemed too radical, but the proposal was rejected by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa yesterday. — Bernama