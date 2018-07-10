Immigration Dept: 43 illegal workers nabbed in Ops Mega 3.0

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali speaks during a press conference at the Immigration Department in Putrajaya June 1, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The Immigration Department (JIM) detained 43 illegal foreign workers at several Jakel stores in Kuala Lumpur in an operation dubbed Ops Mega 3.0 mounted on July 6.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali in a statement today said, the foreigners comprising seven Indonesians and 36 Bangladeshi citizens were detained for various immigration offences.

“The department had given sufficient time for the employers to register their illegal workers but some employers did not take the matter seriously.

”Therefore, they will face legal action if their workers are caught in the ongoing enforcement operations to combat the influx of illegal immigrants into the country,” he said.

Mustafar added that since the Ops Mega 3.0 was implemented from July 1 to 6, a total of 595 operations were conducted which resulted in the arrest of 1,475 illegals and 28 employers. — Bernama