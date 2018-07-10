Reggaeton star Nicky Jam is latest Hublot brand ambassador

Hublot's new brand ambassador, Nicky Jam, wears the 'Big Bang Referee 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia' wristwatch. — Picture courtesy of Hublot

GENEVA, July 10 — Swiss watch brand Hublot named the American singer/songwriter, Nicky Jam, as its latest brand ambassador. The El Perdon singer joins a prestigious list of brand ambassadors featuring the likes of Usain Bolt, José Mourinho, Pelé, Bar Refaeli, Lang Lang and Floyd Mayweather.

Hublot, has particularly strong ties with the world of sport, its brand ambassadors hail from all manner of backgrounds. The latest talent to join the prestigious Hublot ambassadors club is the reggaeton star Nicky Jam who won a Latin Grammy Award in 2015 for his track, El Perdon.

“It's an immense privilege for me, as a real watch enthusiast, to become the ambassador for a Swiss watchmaking brand like Hublot. In Latin America, Hublot is an absolute reference thanks to the technical quality and incomparable aesthetics of its watches. After having been its friend, I am now becoming its ambassador,” said Nicky Jam in a statement.

Back in the charts this year with his single X (Equis), Nicky Jam also penned Live it Up, the official song of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, which he performs with the American star Will Smith and the Kosovar singer Era Istrefi. — AFP-Relaxnews