MACC officer charged with giving false information to Jais

A MACC senior officer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with two counts of giving false information to two Selangor Jais staff, in December last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 9 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior officer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with two counts of giving false information to two Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) staff, in December last year.

Fikri Ab Rahim, a former director of the Anti-Money Laundering and Forfeiture of Properties Division (AMLFOP), however, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin.

Fikri, 43, was charged with giving false information when submitting details on his female companion in a Jais Enforcement Management Division personal information form, to the religious department staff, Fatin Afikah Mohamad Mustapa, 28.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Jais Office, Menara Utara, Sultan Idris Shah Building, Section 5 here, at 4am on December 16, 2017.

He was also charged with giving false information to another Jais employee, Mariah Mukhyuddin, 26, at the same place, time and date.

The charge framed under Section 177 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Raja Noor Adilla allowed Fikri to be released on bail of RM3,000 for both charges and fixed August 6 for mention and document submission.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin appeared for the prosecution while the MACC officer was represented by lawyer Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin.

On May 3, Fikri pleaded not guilty in the Petaling Syariah Subordinate Court to a charge of ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) with a MACC female staff at a condominium in Seri Kembangan near here, last December. — Bernama