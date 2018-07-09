Police detain four, seize drugs worth more than RM1m

Police detained a local man and three Vietnamese women last Thursday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Police detained a local man and three Vietnamese women and seized various drugs estimated to worth more than RM1 million at a condominium unit in Jalan Galloway here last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim all of the suspects, aged between 23 and 35 were nabbed by a team from the city Narcotic Crime Investigation Department at about 7.20pm.

“The suspects were nabbed while putting drugs into powdered drink packets and upon further inspection, police found 12.699kg of ecstasy powder, 80 ecstasy pills, 90 erimin 5 pills and ketamine.

“The seized drugs are believed to be meant for local entertainment outlets and the group is believed to have been operating (at the condominium unit) over the past six months,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here today.

He said that all the suspects had been remanded for seven days until this Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama