No more politicians to be appointed envoys, says Saifuddin

Saifuddin said the process of appointment would be made according to existing procedures already specified by Wisma Putra. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 9 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided it will no longer appoint politicians as Malaysia’s ambassadors abroad, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said that on the other hand the process of appointment would be made according to existing procedures already specified by Wisma Putra.

“For subsequent appointments, we offer to any senior government officials, anyone interested can try and apply for the post.

“... and screening will be made by top officials of the ministry before the name of the candidates for the ambassador’s post are decided by me,” he told reporters after becoming an invited panellist in the programme ‘Bicara Minda’ at the Karangkraf Complex, here today.

He said this when commenting on the status of several politicians appointed as ambassadors by the government previously.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said the issue had been resolved amicably before he was appointed as the minister.

“I was informed that the case had been resolved without intervention from me. One had returned to Malaysia while another will return (to Malaysia) soon,” he said.

Earlier, the contract for the former Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim had been terminated four months earlier than the actual date in October.

Meanwhile, Malaysian envoy to the Vatican City Tan Sri Bernard Dompok was reported to have returned to Malaysia after receiving instruction from Wisma Putra. — Bernama