'Star Wars: Episode IX': Keri Russell to join ahead of filming

Actress Keri Russell could soon be joining the Star Wars pantheon. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Already established through her roles in The Americans, Mission Impossible III and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, US actress Keri Russell has begun talks with Lucasfilm over a role in Star Wars: Episode IX.

After six seasons as KGB agent Elizabeth Jennings in Cold War drama The Americans, Keri Russell appears to be on the verge of joining the next mainline Star Wars movie.

According to Variety, the role involves “action-heavy fight scenes”, though little else is known about it.

Two other actors are expected to join before filming begins at the end of July, while Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver are to reprise their roles from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Original trilogy actress Carrie Fisher passed away after filming wrapped on The Last Jedi and Mark Hamill is understood to have left the franchise after his appearance in that film.

This third film in Disney’s first Star Wars trilogy also sees J. J. Abrams back in the director’s chair, after helming The Force Awakens. Colin Trevorrow of Jurassic World had previously taken the job but parted ways with Lucasfilm late on in 2017.

Russell won a Golden Globe for her breakthrough role as the lead character in 1998-2002 series Felicity, co-created by Abrams, and went on to feature in Mission Impossible III, which he also directed.

Star Wars: Episode IX has been announced for release in US theaters on December 20, 2019 and, as with previous movies in Disney’s Star Wars run, is to begin its international roll-out that same week. — AFP-Relaxnews