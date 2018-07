Canada’s Milos Raonic in action during the fourth-round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the US at Wimbledon in London July 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Big-serving Milos Raonic fired 37 aces and 74 winners to defeat Mackenzie McDonald of the United States and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time today.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.

The 13th seed won all 20 of his service games today and will tackle either US ninth seed John Isner or Greek 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals. — AFP