Duterte visiting Malaysia to watch boxing, meet Dr M

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque quoted Duterte as saying that he had a telephone conversation with Dr Mahathir before his Cabinet meeting. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte will be visiting Malaysia next week to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Philippine presidential palace said today.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque quoted Duterte as saying that he had a telephone conversation with Dr Mahathir before his Cabinet meeting.

“PRRD: “Had Telephone talk with Mahathir before cabinet meeting. He wants to talk about insurgency and ISIS. We will be there July 16. After boxing, will talk with Mahathir,” Roque quoted Duterte as saying in his tweet.

PRRD: “Had Telephone talk with Mahathir before cabinet meeting. He wants to talk about insurgency and ISIS. We will be there July 16. After boxing, will talk with Mahathir”. — Harry Roque (@attyharryroque) July 9, 2018

Boxing champion and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao is set to fight Argentinian boxer Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur on July 15.

Duterte last visited Malaysia in 2016 and had met with then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.